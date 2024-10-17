North Korea's Constitutional Shift: Dismantling Ties with the South

North Korea officially declared South Korea a "hostile state" following a constitutional amendment, as reported by state media on Thursday. Leader Kim Jong Un has fulfilled his vow to eliminate unification proposals with the South from the nation's objectives.

On Tuesday, North Korean forces destroyed portions of road and rail links with the South as part of actions against its adversary, deemed legitimate by the updated constitution. The KCNA news agency detailed the blocking of crossings along the border, marking a broader strategy of separation.

Kim had earlier proposed these constitutional changes, citing South Korea's alleged ties with the United States as a threat to his regime. These developments come amid rising tensions, with the North accusing the South of airspace violations and escalating military activities.

