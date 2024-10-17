Left Menu

B-2 Stealth Bombers Target Houthi Bunkers in Yemen: A Rare Operation

U.S. B-2 stealth bombers launched uncommon airstrikes on Yemeni Houthi bunkers, signaling a warning to Iran, the main supporter of the Houthis. While details of the damage are unclear, the strikes mark a significant U.S. military involvement as the Houthis continue attacks on Red Sea vessels amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

U.S. B-2 stealth bombers conducted rare airstrikes on underground bunkers used by Yemen's Houthi rebels in an early morning operation, officials reported. The strikes targeted five fortified underground weapons storage sites, marking a significant escalation in U.S. involvement amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

According to the Houthis' al-Masirah news channel, the airstrikes hit locations near Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the Houthi stronghold of Saada. Despite the lack of immediate damage or casualty reports, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the operation as a strategic warning to Iran, highlighting the U.S. military's capability to reach deeply buried targets.

The Red Sea has become a hotbed of tension, with over 80 merchant vessels targeted by Houthi missiles and drones. The Houthi campaign, aimed at disrupting Israeli interests in the wake of the Gaza conflict, has seen numerous attacks, including on vessels unrelated to the conflict, raising international concerns about shipping security in the region.

