Govt Tightens Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa to Curb Exploitation

The Government has announced a tightening of the Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa (MEPV), as part of its ongoing efforts to stabilize the immigration system and combat migrant exploitation, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has confirmed.

"New Zealand is known as a safe and fair place to work, but we are not immune to migrant exploitation. This is unacceptable," said Minister Stanford. The MEPV allows migrants to leave exploitative employment while remaining lawfully in New Zealand and seeking new work. However, current criteria are considered too broad, potentially prolonging the vulnerabilities migrants face.

To address these concerns, from 31 October, changes to the MEPV will include:

Six-month open work rights for visa holders, enabling them to remain lawfully employed while they seek new work

A refined definition of migrant exploitation, ensuring it is tied specifically to genuine employment relationships

Exclusion of lawful employment terminations, such as redundancies and non-payment of final wages due to liquidation, except where these occur alongside exploitative behaviour or legal breaches

Additionally, the option to apply for a second MEPV for another six months will be removed. However, there will be a two-week transition period for those holding MEPVs expiring on or before 30 November, allowing them to apply for a second visa if necessary.

"This change gives migrants sufficient time to find new employment or manage their departure from New Zealand while reducing their risk of financial instability and further exploitation," Stanford said.

These adjustments, alongside new English language requirements and a minimum skills threshold for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), underscore the Government's commitment to reducing exploitation opportunities and safeguarding migrant workers in New Zealand.