Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A: Assam's Citizenship Clause Validated

The Supreme Court upheld Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, validating special provisions for granting Indian citizenship to immigrants in Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971. Despite a dissent from Justice Pardiwala, the majority ruled that the legislative competence to enforce this provision lies with Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:50 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A: Assam's Citizenship Clause Validated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a majority verdict, has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, confirming the provision that grants Indian citizenship to immigrants who arrived in Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971. This significant ruling was delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Chief Justice Chandrachud stated that the Assam Accord provided a political solution to curb illegal migration, emphasizing the unique challenges faced by Assam due to its high migrant influx and limited land size. Concurrently, Justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh, and Manoj Misra agreed, affirming Parliament's legislative authority to enact Section 6A.

While the March 25, 1971, cut-off for citizenship entry was deemed appropriate by the majority, Justice J B Pardiwala dissented, questioning its constitutionality. The verdict upheld the importance of the Assam Accord, signed in 1985, as crucial in addressing the citizenship concerns in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024