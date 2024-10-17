Germany's Commitment to Israel's Defense
Germany will continue to support Israel's defense efforts by supplying weapons, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He emphasized the importance of Israel following international law and reiterated that the two-state solution remains the ultimate goal in resolving the conflict in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:37 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Germany is steadfast in its commitment to support Israel's defense initiatives, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed on Thursday.
Speaking at the sidelines of an EU leaders' summit, Scholz highlighted that Germany will ensure Israel's defense capability by supplying necessary military goods.
However, he stressed the importance of adhering to international law, stating that a two-state solution continues to be the ultimate goal for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement