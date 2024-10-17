Left Menu

Germany's Commitment to Israel's Defense

Germany will continue to support Israel's defense efforts by supplying weapons, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He emphasized the importance of Israel following international law and reiterated that the two-state solution remains the ultimate goal in resolving the conflict in the region.

Germany is steadfast in its commitment to support Israel's defense initiatives, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking at the sidelines of an EU leaders' summit, Scholz highlighted that Germany will ensure Israel's defense capability by supplying necessary military goods.

However, he stressed the importance of adhering to international law, stating that a two-state solution continues to be the ultimate goal for peace.

