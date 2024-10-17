Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Unidentified Woman Killed by Train

A 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a train near Mahesh Nagar, suspected to be a suicide case. The woman remains unidentified, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:00 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Unidentified Woman Killed by Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman, aged 22, was tragically struck and killed by a train in the Mahesh Nagar area, police confirmed on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Mukesh Meena stated that the identity of the deceased woman is still unknown. The incident took place near the Mahesh Nagar railway crossing early on Thursday morning.

Local residents discovered the body and promptly alerted the police, who transported it to the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. Authorities are currently examining whether this was a suicide or an accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024