Tragedy on the Tracks: Unidentified Woman Killed by Train

A young woman, aged 22, was tragically struck and killed by a train in the Mahesh Nagar area, police confirmed on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Mukesh Meena stated that the identity of the deceased woman is still unknown. The incident took place near the Mahesh Nagar railway crossing early on Thursday morning.

Local residents discovered the body and promptly alerted the police, who transported it to the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. Authorities are currently examining whether this was a suicide or an accident.

