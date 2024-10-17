Poles Released on Bail in Attack on Late Navalny's Aide

Two Polish nationals, accused of assaulting Leonid Volkov, an aide of the late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, have been granted bail by a Polish court, as confirmed by a lawyer representing one of the suspects.

The attack, which resulted in injuries to Volkov due to hammer blows, occurred on March 12 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The attackers were detained in April following a European Arrest Warrant issued by Lithuanian authorities.

The Warsaw court decision includes police surveillance three times a week, a travel ban, and passport confiscation. Plans for extradition to Lithuania were blocked due to broader charges against them in Poland.

