Jaideep Ahlawat's Surprise Dance Moves Steal the Spotlight

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for serious roles, surprises fans with his dance in the song 'Jaadu' from 'Jewel Thief: The Heist'. Despite his serious image, Ahlawat's moves go viral, earning praise from fans and colleagues. Set in a heist narrative, the film features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:19 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat, celebrated for his intense roles, has taken audiences by surprise with his impressive dance moves in the song 'Jaadu' from the upcoming film 'Jewel Thief: The Heist'.

The dance video, showcasing Ahlawat's unexpected talent, has rapidly gained traction on social media, earning acclaim from fans who traditionally view him as a serious actor due to his roles in 'Pataal Lok', 'Jaane Jaan', 'Three of Us', and 'Action Hero'.

In response to the buzz, Ahlawat, at the film's trailer launch, downplayed the surprise, noting his Haryanvi roots and affinity for dance at weddings. Set against a heist theme, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, and is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

