Slawomir Mentzen: The Rising Far-Right Star Captivating Poland's Youth

In Poland's upcoming election, Slawomir Mentzen, a far-right candidate, draws young voter support, challenging main political parties. Mentzen's appeal stems from voter dissatisfaction with traditional parties, his business acumen, and a populist platform prioritizing national interests over global concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:39 IST
In northeastern Poland, where tensions with Russia loom, young voters are rallying behind Slawomir Mentzen, a 38-year-old far-right presidential candidate. Mentzen's campaign resonates with those tired of the traditional political landscape, promising to prioritize Polish interests over refugees and strategic alliances.

Opinion polls show Mentzen running third but potentially outranking the challengers in the upcoming election. His youthful supporters are captivated by his business background and energetic rallies, reminiscent of Donald Trump's tactics. Analysts point out his rise highlights the discontent among Poles with mainstream politics.

Mentzen's platform focuses on reducing taxes and limiting immigration benefits, aligning with nationalist sentiments. His stance on not engaging the Polish army in Ukraine's war contrasts with government policies. As the election approaches, his populist message continues to draw attention and debate, especially among young Poles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

