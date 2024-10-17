Left Menu

CRPF Vehicle Accident in Kashmir: 12 Injured

A CRPF vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a dozen personnel. The accident occurred in the Khaigam area, prompting immediate medical evacuation to a nearby hospital. The authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:09 IST
CRPF Vehicle Accident in Kashmir: 12 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve CRPF personnel suffered injuries after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials reported on Thursday.

The unfortunate event occurred in the Khaigam region of the district, causing concern among authorities.

Following the incident, injured personnel were promptly transferred to a local hospital, ensuring immediate medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

