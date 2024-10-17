CRPF Vehicle Accident in Kashmir: 12 Injured
A CRPF vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a dozen personnel. The accident occurred in the Khaigam area, prompting immediate medical evacuation to a nearby hospital. The authorities are investigating the incident.
Twelve CRPF personnel suffered injuries after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials reported on Thursday.
The unfortunate event occurred in the Khaigam region of the district, causing concern among authorities.
Following the incident, injured personnel were promptly transferred to a local hospital, ensuring immediate medical attention.
