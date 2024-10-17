Left Menu

Pizza Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi

A woman named Saadma was shot by her sister-in-law's brother during an argument over pizza in northeast Delhi. The incident led to the arrest of four men, as police continue their investigation into the family dispute. Saadma is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:33 IST
Pizza Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic argument over sharing pizzas escalated into violence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, as a woman was reportedly shot by her sister-in-law's brother, police confirmed on Thursday.

The heated disagreement took place late Wednesday night and has resulted in the arrest of four individuals, authorities stated.

Officials from the Seelampur police station were alerted by GTB Hospital after the injured woman, identified as Saadma, was brought in with a gunshot wound. Her condition is currently stable.

During the initial investigation, police learned that Zeeshan, the brother-in-law of the victim, had distributed pizzas among the family, sparking a dispute between his wife Saadiya and Saadma. The argument escalated when Saadiya called her four brothers for backup, leading to a confrontation with Saadma's in-laws. The clash culminated in Muntahir firing the shot that injured Saadma.

Police have detained Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad, and Gulrej in connection with the incident and are continuing their investigation by recording statements from the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024