Pizza Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi

A domestic argument over sharing pizzas escalated into violence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, as a woman was reportedly shot by her sister-in-law's brother, police confirmed on Thursday.

The heated disagreement took place late Wednesday night and has resulted in the arrest of four individuals, authorities stated.

Officials from the Seelampur police station were alerted by GTB Hospital after the injured woman, identified as Saadma, was brought in with a gunshot wound. Her condition is currently stable.

During the initial investigation, police learned that Zeeshan, the brother-in-law of the victim, had distributed pizzas among the family, sparking a dispute between his wife Saadiya and Saadma. The argument escalated when Saadiya called her four brothers for backup, leading to a confrontation with Saadma's in-laws. The clash culminated in Muntahir firing the shot that injured Saadma.

Police have detained Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad, and Gulrej in connection with the incident and are continuing their investigation by recording statements from the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)