Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore have witnessed an alarming surge in sea robberies, as documented by the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre. Since January 2025, 27 incidents have been recorded, a stark rise from the nine incidents reported in the same period of 2024.

Notably, during March 16-17, 2025, three incidents occurred while barges were towed by tugboats in the region. A significant number of these crimes involved the theft of scrap metal and a gangway, although no crew members were injured. This string of events highlights pressing concerns over maritime safety in this critical shipping lane.

The ReCAAP ISC urges increased patrols and surveillance by littoral states, faster responses to reported incidents, and improved coordination and information sharing. Ships traveling through the region are advised to remain especially vigilant and maintain a sharp lookout to prevent further occurrences.

