Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities
The Straits of Malacca and Singapore have seen a concerning rise in sea robberies, with 27 incidents reported since January 2025. The ReCAAP ISC has called for increased surveillance and coordination among littoral states to address this issue effectively. Ships are advised to heighten vigilance while transiting.
- Country:
- Singapore
The Straits of Malacca and Singapore have witnessed an alarming surge in sea robberies, as documented by the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre. Since January 2025, 27 incidents have been recorded, a stark rise from the nine incidents reported in the same period of 2024.
Notably, during March 16-17, 2025, three incidents occurred while barges were towed by tugboats in the region. A significant number of these crimes involved the theft of scrap metal and a gangway, although no crew members were injured. This string of events highlights pressing concerns over maritime safety in this critical shipping lane.
The ReCAAP ISC urges increased patrols and surveillance by littoral states, faster responses to reported incidents, and improved coordination and information sharing. Ships traveling through the region are advised to remain especially vigilant and maintain a sharp lookout to prevent further occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Reddy Calls Out Political Conspiracy Over Caste Survey Data
Delhi Court Indicts Sharjeel Imam: Catalyst of a Larger Conspiracy
Thane Trio Cleared of Extortion and Murder Conspiracy Charges
South India's Stand Against Delimitation Conspiracy
WFI Reinstatement: Conspiracy and Justice in Indian Wrestling