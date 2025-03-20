Left Menu

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore have seen a concerning rise in sea robberies, with 27 incidents reported since January 2025. The ReCAAP ISC has called for increased surveillance and coordination among littoral states to address this issue effectively. Ships are advised to heighten vigilance while transiting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-03-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 06:03 IST
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore have witnessed an alarming surge in sea robberies, as documented by the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre. Since January 2025, 27 incidents have been recorded, a stark rise from the nine incidents reported in the same period of 2024.

Notably, during March 16-17, 2025, three incidents occurred while barges were towed by tugboats in the region. A significant number of these crimes involved the theft of scrap metal and a gangway, although no crew members were injured. This string of events highlights pressing concerns over maritime safety in this critical shipping lane.

The ReCAAP ISC urges increased patrols and surveillance by littoral states, faster responses to reported incidents, and improved coordination and information sharing. Ships traveling through the region are advised to remain especially vigilant and maintain a sharp lookout to prevent further occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025