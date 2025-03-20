FBI Agent Arrested for Leaks Amid Accusations of Political Bias

An FBI agent alleging political bias within the agency during Donald Trump's first term was arrested at a New York airport this week. Charged with the illegal dissemination of classified documents, Johnathan Buma stands at the center of a noteworthy case, as revealed by court documents.

Buma, a 15-year veteran of the department specializing in counterintelligence, reportedly printed around 130 files from FBI networks. He allegedly distributed these documents to associates amid efforts to write a book about his tenure. Court records disclose that Buma was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court and released on a $100,000 bond, with the case now transferred to California.

The public defender who represented Buma at his arraignment did not provide immediate comment, and further defense counsel information was unavailable. Buma has openly criticized the Trump administration's handling of classified data and purported Russian interventions. Filing drafts reveal he disclosed secure FBI investigation details regarding an unnamed country's weapons program.

