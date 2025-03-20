Left Menu

Turmoil in Turkey: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Political Conflict

Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition leader, was arrested by Turkish police amid allegations of corruption and terror links. The arrest sparked protests and accusations of political persecution, raising concerns about democracy under President Erdogan. The incident affected Turkey's financial markets and drew international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 20-03-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 07:05 IST
Mayor
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic political turn, Turkish police have detained Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, an influential opposition figure, on charges of alleged corruption and terror affiliations. The arrest, viewed as a significant crackdown on dissent, has sparked widespread protests and allegations of political motivation.

Authorities issued a ban on demonstrations in Istanbul, but protesters defied the restrictions, gathering to voice dissent. Economic repercussions were swift, with the Istanbul Stock Exchange plunging 7%, leading to temporary trading suspensions, while the Turkish lira depreciated significantly.

The arrest has drawn international condemnation, with critics warning of eroding democratic values under President Erdogan. Amnesty International and EU officials have condemned the detention as an escalation in Turkey's ongoing clampdown on opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

