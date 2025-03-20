Turmoil in Turkey: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Political Conflict

In a dramatic political turn, Turkish police have detained Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, an influential opposition figure, on charges of alleged corruption and terror affiliations. The arrest, viewed as a significant crackdown on dissent, has sparked widespread protests and allegations of political motivation.

Authorities issued a ban on demonstrations in Istanbul, but protesters defied the restrictions, gathering to voice dissent. Economic repercussions were swift, with the Istanbul Stock Exchange plunging 7%, leading to temporary trading suspensions, while the Turkish lira depreciated significantly.

The arrest has drawn international condemnation, with critics warning of eroding democratic values under President Erdogan. Amnesty International and EU officials have condemned the detention as an escalation in Turkey's ongoing clampdown on opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)