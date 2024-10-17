Left Menu

Protests Amplify Over RG Kar Hospital Incident: Urgent CBI Action Demanded

Hundreds of women protested at the CBI office demanding swift justice for the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case. They accused the CBI of ineffective investigation and criticized the state for inadequate women's safety measures. The ongoing doctor's hunger strike reached its 13th day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:11 IST
In a fervent display of public outcry, hundreds of women marched to the CBI office on Thursday, demanding expedited justice in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case. The protest was organized by the 'Jago Nari' group and witnessed participants carrying signs and vocalizing their dissatisfaction with the investigation's progress.

The demonstrators accused the CBI of replicating the findings of the Kolkata Police without genuine progress, underscoring the urgent need for the agency to intensify its efforts to ensure the perpetrators are duly punished. They also criticized the state government for failing to provide a secure environment for women at workplaces.

Adding to the tension, the protest day marked the 13th day of a hunger strike by junior doctors over the same incident. This strike began on October 5, following extended 'cease work' actions after a postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Authorities had set up barricades to contain the protesters near the CBI headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

