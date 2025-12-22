Left Menu

Kerala Lynching Shakes the Nation: Justice Demanded for Victim

The Kerala government's response follows the shocking mob lynching of Ramnarayan, a Chhattisgarh native, wrongly accused of theft. The incident has sparked political controversy, with accusations flying between CPI(M) and the RSS. Justice and compensation demands are at the forefront as investigations are underway.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:15 IST
The Kerala government has vowed to take strict action following the brutal mob lynching of Ramnarayan, a Chhattisgarh native, who was killed after being falsely accused of theft. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and heightened political tensions, with the ruling CPI(M) pointing fingers at the RSS, a charge the BJP denies.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan labeled the event "deeply disturbing," promising justice and compensation for the victim's family, who are now in Kerala. State ministers have echoed these sentiments, noting racial abuse was involved, as the attackers allegedly branded Ramnarayan a "Bangladeshi." The government plans a comprehensive review and a special investigation team is on the case.

The opposition Congress and the victim's family are demanding accountability, invoking stringent legal provisions. Meanwhile, political parties debate responsibility, with CPI(M) alleging RSS-BJP involvement, while the BJP dismisses political accusations in such crimes. The police assure a thorough investigation, with suspects already arrested.

