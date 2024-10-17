Diplomatic Strain: India's Pending Extradition Requests to Canada

India has confirmed that it has over 26 extradition requests pending with Canada, as announced by the nation's foreign ministry on Thursday. This revelation comes amid an escalating diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

During a weekly media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that these requests have accumulated over more than a decade. The timing of this disclosure is significant, as it coincides with heightened tensions between India and Canada.

The bilateral relations have worsened drastically following accusations from Ottawa linking India to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, marking a low point in diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)