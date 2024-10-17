Germany's Complex Role in Israel's Defense Paradigm

Germany has affirmed its commitment to Israel's defense, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz announcing continued support through arms supplies while urging adherence to international law and promoting a two-state solution.

Recent data revealed that Germany approved 31 million euros worth of arms exports to Israel in the past two months, doubling earlier figures this year. Yet, concerns about international law compliance persist, as highlighted by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's emphasis on legal constraints tied to exports potentially used in Gaza.

Critics, including lawyer Alexander Schwarz and BSW party representative Sevim Dagdelen, have voiced concerns over Germany's accountability in potential legal breaches linked to these military exports, suggesting that assurances from Israel remain insufficient for compliance with German legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)