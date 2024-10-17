Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils Self-Powered Indoor Air Quality Monitor in Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh today unveiled Pavana Chitra, India's first self-powered indoor air quality monitoring facility at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The off-grid monitor is powered by indigenous indoor solar cells developed by CSIR-NIIST, using locally sourced materials, reflecting India's push towards sustainable technology.

Later, addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke to over 300 SC/ST farmers and artisans, highlighting India's growing leadership in biotechnology. He emphasized that India is preparing for the next industrial revolution, driven by policies like the Bio E3 policy, which promotes advancements in biotechnology, space, and agriculture.

The Minister also stressed the need to add value to agricultural products and described Thiruvananthapuram as the "science capital of India." He released two books under the Science Heritage Project and launched six community projects under the Tribal Heritage Project of BRIC-RGCB. Award-winning farmers were also honoured at the event.

The function was attended by prominent figures, including Shri V. Maraleedharan, VSSC Director Dr. S. Unnikrishnan, CSIR-NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan, and leaders from the Swadeshi Science Movement-Kerala.