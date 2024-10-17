Left Menu

Court Acquits Two Men in Eight-Year-Old Sexual Harassment Case

After an eight-year legal battle, Mohammed Vasim and Bobby have been acquitted of sexually harassing a woman in Delhi. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, noting that key witnesses, including the complainant, did not support the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:51 IST
Court Acquits Two Men in Eight-Year-Old Sexual Harassment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation in a case that dates back over eight years. The Additional Sessions Judge, Vandana Jain, ruled that the prosecution had insufficient evidence to convict Mohammed Vasim and Bobby.

The duo had been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sexual harassment and insult to the modesty of a woman. The allegations stemmed from an incident reported by the complainant, Chandra, who said she was harassed while traveling to her mother's house in January 2016.

The court noted that key witnesses, including Chandra, recanted their statements or failed to provide any incriminating evidence. The court concluded that the prosecution could not establish a case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of both men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

