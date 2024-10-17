Court Acquits Two Men in Eight-Year-Old Sexual Harassment Case

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation in a case that dates back over eight years. The Additional Sessions Judge, Vandana Jain, ruled that the prosecution had insufficient evidence to convict Mohammed Vasim and Bobby.

The duo had been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sexual harassment and insult to the modesty of a woman. The allegations stemmed from an incident reported by the complainant, Chandra, who said she was harassed while traveling to her mother's house in January 2016.

The court noted that key witnesses, including Chandra, recanted their statements or failed to provide any incriminating evidence. The court concluded that the prosecution could not establish a case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of both men.

(With inputs from agencies.)