Reports: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Likely Dead

Israeli officials and broadcasters report that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is likely dead. Information relayed to Israel's security cabinet indicates Sinwar's demise, confirmed by the sources within the Israeli government and media outlets KAN and N12 News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

According to informed sources, members of Israel's security cabinet have been briefed on the probable death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. This information, shared by two officials with insider knowledge, highlights the evolving situation.

Further corroborating these claims, Israeli broadcasters KAN and N12 News also reported that Israeli authorities are under the impression that Sinwar is deceased.

This development could potentially impact the ongoing tensions and dynamics in the region. Additional verification is awaited from official channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

