Reports: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Likely Dead

According to informed sources, members of Israel's security cabinet have been briefed on the probable death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. This information, shared by two officials with insider knowledge, highlights the evolving situation.

Further corroborating these claims, Israeli broadcasters KAN and N12 News also reported that Israeli authorities are under the impression that Sinwar is deceased.

This development could potentially impact the ongoing tensions and dynamics in the region. Additional verification is awaited from official channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)