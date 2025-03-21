Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Continues: A Messy Legal Battle in Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), denied seven counts of terrorism and treason in a fresh trial session in Nigeria. The proceedings, presided over by a fourth judge, James Omotosho, continue to face numerous delays.

Kanu, a British national, initially arrested in 2015, vanished from Nigeria in 2017 while out on bail. He was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021, facing renewed legal challenges in Nigeria. The court has scheduled the trial for late April and early May.

The IPOB campaigns for the secession of a region predominantly Igbo, drawing context from the 1967 civil war when the area attempted to secede as the Republic of Biafra. Nigerian authorities consider IPOB a terrorist group, adding tension to an already complex legal scenario.

