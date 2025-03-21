Left Menu

Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Continues: A Messy Legal Battle in Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the IPOB, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and treason charges in a new trial overseen by Judge James Omotosho. The case has faced delays with judges recusing themselves. Kanu's IPOB seeks the secession of southeastern Nigeria, a region historically linked to the 1967 Biafra civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:29 IST
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), denied seven counts of terrorism and treason in a fresh trial session in Nigeria. The proceedings, presided over by a fourth judge, James Omotosho, continue to face numerous delays.

Kanu, a British national, initially arrested in 2015, vanished from Nigeria in 2017 while out on bail. He was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021, facing renewed legal challenges in Nigeria. The court has scheduled the trial for late April and early May.

The IPOB campaigns for the secession of a region predominantly Igbo, drawing context from the 1967 civil war when the area attempted to secede as the Republic of Biafra. Nigerian authorities consider IPOB a terrorist group, adding tension to an already complex legal scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

