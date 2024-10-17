Left Menu

North Korea's Increasing Involvement in Russia's Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused North Korea of preparing to send thousands of troops to aid Russia in the Ukraine conflict. While some North Korean officers are reportedly already in occupied areas, Ukraine urges the West to impose further sanctions on Pyongyang to deter such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:37 IST
North Korea's Increasing Involvement in Russia's Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean involvement in the Ukraine conflict has reportedly escalated, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleging Pyongyang's plans to send thousands of troops to support Russia.

According to Zelenskiy, some North Korean officers are already operating in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, marking a significant step in Russia-North Korea cooperation.

Ukraine's Western allies have yet to confirm these claims but are urged to act by applying new sanctions against North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024