North Korea's Increasing Involvement in Russia's Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused North Korea of preparing to send thousands of troops to aid Russia in the Ukraine conflict. While some North Korean officers are reportedly already in occupied areas, Ukraine urges the West to impose further sanctions on Pyongyang to deter such actions.
North Korean involvement in the Ukraine conflict has reportedly escalated, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleging Pyongyang's plans to send thousands of troops to support Russia.
According to Zelenskiy, some North Korean officers are already operating in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, marking a significant step in Russia-North Korea cooperation.
Ukraine's Western allies have yet to confirm these claims but are urged to act by applying new sanctions against North Korea.
