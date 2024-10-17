North Korea's Increasing Involvement in Russia's Ukraine Conflict

North Korean involvement in the Ukraine conflict has reportedly escalated, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleging Pyongyang's plans to send thousands of troops to support Russia.

According to Zelenskiy, some North Korean officers are already operating in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, marking a significant step in Russia-North Korea cooperation.

Ukraine's Western allies have yet to confirm these claims but are urged to act by applying new sanctions against North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)