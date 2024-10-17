DPIIT Hosts Fourth PM GatiShakti Eastern Zone Workshop in Patna to Enhance District-Level Capacity Building

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) successfully organized the fourth PM GatiShakti Eastern Zone District Level Capacity Building Workshop in Patna today. This workshop brought together over 100 officials from Central Ministries, State Governments, and District Administrations across 44 districts from Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Collaborative Vision for a Developed India

The event was inaugurated by Shri Nitish Mishra, Minister of Industries & Tourism, Government of Bihar. In his address, he emphasized the necessity for all stakeholders to collaborate in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He urged officers from various State Departments and Districts to utilize the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) for effective project planning and data-driven decision-making, highlighting that this approach is crucial for attracting investments.

PM GatiShakti as a Growth Cornerstone

Shri E. Srinivas, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, reinforced that the PM GatiShakti NMP is pivotal to the nation’s growth strategy and aligns perfectly with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. He shared insights into the progress since its launch on October 13, 2021, noting that the Network Planning Group (NPG) has evaluated 213 projects, with 17 projects either located in or passing through Bihar. Among these is the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Gaya, part of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project, expected to significantly boost Gaya's development.

Showcasing Best Practices

During the workshop, best practices and use cases of PM GatiShakti were presented by BISAG-N and various ministries, including the Ministry of Road, Highway and Transport, Ministry of Railways, and Department of Telecom. The event featured discussions on the utilization of geo-spatial technology and an Area Development Approach in conjunction with NITI Aayog’s aspirational districts program to promote collaboration and strategic planning.

The workshop highlighted the utility of the PM GatiShakti NMP platform for planning infrastructure, social, and economic facilities, emphasizing the role of District Collectors in area-based planning using the District Master Plan (DMP). The beta version of the DMP, launched on October 15, 2024, was showcased, illustrating its significance in comprehensive planning.

Participants shared potential areas for development, such as identifying suitable sites for industrial clusters, enhancing multi-modal connectivity, and addressing infrastructure gaps in various districts. For instance, potential projects discussed included setting up a Makhana and maize processing unit near NH Manihari and developing a food hub in Katihar, Bihar. District officials also noted the value of mapped data for disaster management, enabling informed, data-driven decisions during emergencies.

Training and Capacity Building

Hands-on training sessions were conducted to sensitize participants about the benefits of PM GatiShakti, including identifying area development use cases connected to essential amenities like all-weather roads, power supply, internet access, and drinking water. The workshop served as a platform for meaningful dialogue among stakeholders of the PM GatiShakti NMP, facilitating extensive discussions and knowledge sharing.

Path Forward

To enhance the impact of PM GatiShakti at the district level, Shri E. Srinivas announced plans for creating individual district-level portals (District Master Plans) and enriching the NMP/SMP with district-level data layers. This will be achieved through relevant State PM GatiShakti units and the Industries Departments. The District Master Plan portal aims to streamline project planning by addressing isolated issues and making extensive data from Central and State ministries available, promoting an integrated approach to planning.

The outreach at the district level is expected to invigorate Area Development Planning for both economic and social infrastructure across the country. Previous workshops have already been conducted in Central, Western, and Southern zones, demonstrating the initiative's commitment to enhancing local capacities and promoting holistic planning for the nation’s development.

Launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan facilitates integrated multimodal connectivity using indigenous technology. Its framework includes inter-ministerial coordination at both the Central and State levels, supported by a GIS-based decision support system to enhance infrastructure planning and development across India.

The success of the PM GatiShakti NMP in various Infra and Social sector ministries reflects its effectiveness in adopting an Area Development Approach for holistic planning, ensuring that District Collectors are equipped to verify data and implement the framework at the local level.