India-Canada Diplomatic Row Over Alleged Khalistani Influence
India has provided Canada with security-related information on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Despite extradition requests and demands for arrests, no action has been taken by Canada, which India attributes to political motives. Diplomatic tensions have escalated following Canada's allegations against Indian diplomats, which India refutes citing lack of evidence.
Indian authorities have relayed critical security-related data concerning the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to the Canadian government, seeking swift action and arrests. However, no action has been forthcoming from the Canadian side, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who expressed concerns over potential political motives behind the stalemate.
During a press briefing, Jaiswal highlighted the significant friction between India and Canada, exacerbated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statements made during a public inquiry. Trudeau acknowledged lacking concrete evidence when accusing Indian agents of involvement in the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's dissent against the allegations, emphasizing that Canada has not provided verifiable proof. With 26 extradition requests languishing and accusations of supporting pro-Khalistan forces, India demands decisive action from Canada to curb anti-India activities harbored on Canadian soil.
