High-Profile Arrests in Chhattisgarh's Mineral Fund Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has made significant arrests in connection with a money laundering case linked to irregularities in the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Fund. Arrested on October 17, IAS officer Ranu Sahu joins Maya Varier, detained earlier, as key figures in this case.

A special court in Raipur, focusing on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has placed both in ED custody until October 22. The case stems from multiple FIRs filed by Chhattisgarh Police, unveiling a scandal involving contractors and government officials siphoning off funds.

The alleged scam occurred during Sahu's term as Korba's collector and Varier's role in the Tribal Development Department. They are accused of orchestrating an illegal commission system, extracting massive kickbacks from contractors. Reports suggest extensive funds misappropriation from the DMF, initially aimed to aid those affected by mining projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)