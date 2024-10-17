Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests in Chhattisgarh's Mineral Fund Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested IAS officer Ranu Sahu and former assistant commissioner Maya Varier in a money laundering case involving irregularities in Chhattisgarh's District Mineral Fund. Allegedly, an illegal commission system operated during their terms in Korba, siphoning off government funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:28 IST
High-Profile Arrests in Chhattisgarh's Mineral Fund Scandal
IAS Officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has made significant arrests in connection with a money laundering case linked to irregularities in the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Fund. Arrested on October 17, IAS officer Ranu Sahu joins Maya Varier, detained earlier, as key figures in this case.

A special court in Raipur, focusing on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has placed both in ED custody until October 22. The case stems from multiple FIRs filed by Chhattisgarh Police, unveiling a scandal involving contractors and government officials siphoning off funds.

The alleged scam occurred during Sahu's term as Korba's collector and Varier's role in the Tribal Development Department. They are accused of orchestrating an illegal commission system, extracting massive kickbacks from contractors. Reports suggest extensive funds misappropriation from the DMF, initially aimed to aid those affected by mining projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024