End of an Era: Yahya Sinwar's Demise

Israeli forces have reportedly killed Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza. Sinwar, a central figure in the recent conflict, was identified through DNA tests after a battle. His death marks a significant milestone in Israel's campaign against Hamas, with potential implications for hostage releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli forces have reportedly killed Yahya Sinwar, a key leader of Hamas in Gaza, according to military reports released on Thursday. Sinwar, known as the mastermind behind last year's attack on Israel, had been at the top of Israel's most wanted list.

Officials confirmed his death after conducting DNA tests on a body found among three militants killed during operations in Gaza. Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared this as both a military and moral victory, suggesting it could lead to the immediate release of hostages.

Photos circulating online suggest Sinwar was killed during a skirmish, not from a targeted strike. His death comes amidst continued Israeli operations in Gaza, significantly affecting the conflict's dynamics and potentially facilitating diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

