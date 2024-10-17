Global Reactions to Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Demise

Yahya Sinwar, the orchestrator behind the October 7th attack that escalated the conflict in Gaza, was killed, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Sinwar's death sparked varied reactions on the global stage.

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, described Sinwar as a 'brutal murderer and terrorist,' urging Hamas to release hostages and end the suffering in Gaza. Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani viewed the development as a justified defensive action by Israel and hoped for a ceasefire.

In the UK, Defence Secretary John Healey did not mourn Sinwar's passing, citing his role in the attacks. U.S. political figures echoed similar sentiments, with calls for an end to hostilities and a push for humanitarian relief in Gaza, alongside a new strategy to tackle threats from entities like Iran.

