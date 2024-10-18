Left Menu

Mizoram Transport Officer Suspended Over Licence Scandal

A transport officer in Mizoram has been suspended for allegedly issuing driving licences illegally. The suspension follows a complaint from the Central Young Mizo Association, which reported that licences were being issued unlawfully from the Aizawl District Transport Office. Investigations and disciplinary actions are underway.

Aizawl | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A transport officer in Mizoram has been suspended following accusations of illegally issuing driving licences. This move comes after the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) filed a complaint regarding malpractice at the Aizawl District Transport Office (DTO).

According to the transport department secretary, Lalengthanga Hnamte, the decision to suspend the officer was made after allegations of his involvement in these activities. An official investigation and potential disciplinary actions are currently being pursued against those involved.

CYMA claimed to have discovered the fraudulent issuance of licences after speaking with both local residents and refugees, some of whom admitted to acquiring their licences improperly. It was alleged that individuals without the necessary documentation bribed middlemen and DTO employees to secure licences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

