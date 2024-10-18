Tension Escalates: Venezuela Detains Three Americans for Terrorism

Venezuela has escalated diplomatic tensions by detaining three Americans and two other foreigners accused of plotting terrorist activities, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello reported. The detainees allegedly conspired with U.S. entities, a claim regularly made by the Venezuelan government under President Nicolas Maduro.

Among the detained Americans are Jonathan Pagan Gonzalez, David Guttenberg Guillaume, and Gregory David Werber, captured amid heightened scrutiny of foreign nationals. This follows Venezuela's prior release of prisoners after negotiations with the U.S., where the latter freed Colombian businessman Alex Saab.

The incident underscores Venezuela's ongoing accusations against foreign interference, with Cabello asserting that the government's vigilance aims to protect the nation from external threats. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on the latest detentions, which continue to strain bilateral relations.

