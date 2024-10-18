Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Venezuela Detains Three Americans for Terrorism

Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, announced the detention of three Americans, part of a group accused of terrorist activities. The government claims these foreigners conspire with U.S. entities. This detention increases the count of foreign prisoners, raising diplomatic tensions between Caracas and Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:12 IST
Tension Escalates: Venezuela Detains Three Americans for Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela has escalated diplomatic tensions by detaining three Americans and two other foreigners accused of plotting terrorist activities, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello reported. The detainees allegedly conspired with U.S. entities, a claim regularly made by the Venezuelan government under President Nicolas Maduro.

Among the detained Americans are Jonathan Pagan Gonzalez, David Guttenberg Guillaume, and Gregory David Werber, captured amid heightened scrutiny of foreign nationals. This follows Venezuela's prior release of prisoners after negotiations with the U.S., where the latter freed Colombian businessman Alex Saab.

The incident underscores Venezuela's ongoing accusations against foreign interference, with Cabello asserting that the government's vigilance aims to protect the nation from external threats. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on the latest detentions, which continue to strain bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024