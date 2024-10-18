Global Leaders React to Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Demise

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the Gaza war, was killed on Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced. The international community has weighed in on this pivotal event.

U.S. President Joe Biden stressed that Sinwar's death might pave the way for a post-Hamas governance structure in Gaza. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the demise of Sinwar as a measure of justice, asserting that it ends a period of terror orchestrated by Sinwar.

European leaders, including France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, held similar views, focusing on the atrocities committed under Sinwar's command and the urgent need for hostage release and peace initiatives. Italy's Giorgia Meloni highlighted the need for a ceasefire and the resumption of serious negotiations for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)