Massive Rally in Dhaka Against Israeli Actions in Gaza

Around 100,000 protesters gathered in Dhaka to denounce Israel's actions in Gaza, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans. The rally, attended by various political and Islamist groups, displayed images of global leaders and emphasized Bangladesh's official support for an independent Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:48 IST
Massive Rally in Dhaka Against Israeli Actions in Gaza
In a significant demonstration of support for Palestine, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the heart of Dhaka on Saturday. The rally, which took place at Suhrawardy Park near Dhaka University, saw an estimated 100,000 participants.

The protesters waved hundreds of Palestinian flags and vociferously chanted slogans demanding freedom for Palestine. Adding to their condemnation of global leaders, they displayed images of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of backing Israel's actions in Gaza.

The demonstration garnered support from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and various Islamist parties, underscoring the nation's longstanding policy of not recognizing Israel and backing the call for an independent Palestinian state. Symbolic coffins and effigies representing civilian casualties highlighted the emotional intensity of the protest.

