The Unyielding Leader: Yahya Sinwar's Resolute Stand
Yahya Sinwar, the unrepentant Hamas leader, orchestrated the Oct. 7 attacks, leading to devastating consequences in Gaza and beyond. Despite Israeli claims of his demise, Sinwar's strategies pulled Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' into the conflict. His story, shaped by hardship, highlights his resolute ideology and impact on the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:44 IST
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has remained unrepentant about the Oct. 7 attacks despite the catastrophic Israeli invasion that has devastated Gaza and taken many Palestinian lives.
Israeli military sources announced Thursday that Sinwar, the mastermind behind last year's deadly Hamas cross-border raids, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip.
The aftermath of Sinwar's attacks has spread conflict to Lebanon, involving Hezbollah, and threatening to pull Iran into open war with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
