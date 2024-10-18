Left Menu

The Unyielding Leader: Yahya Sinwar's Resolute Stand

Yahya Sinwar, the unrepentant Hamas leader, orchestrated the Oct. 7 attacks, leading to devastating consequences in Gaza and beyond. Despite Israeli claims of his demise, Sinwar's strategies pulled Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' into the conflict. His story, shaped by hardship, highlights his resolute ideology and impact on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:44 IST
The Unyielding Leader: Yahya Sinwar's Resolute Stand

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has remained unrepentant about the Oct. 7 attacks despite the catastrophic Israeli invasion that has devastated Gaza and taken many Palestinian lives.

Israeli military sources announced Thursday that Sinwar, the mastermind behind last year's deadly Hamas cross-border raids, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip.

The aftermath of Sinwar's attacks has spread conflict to Lebanon, involving Hezbollah, and threatening to pull Iran into open war with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024