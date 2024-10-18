Texas Court Lifts Stay on Shaken Baby Syndrome Execution

In a dramatic turn of events, Texas' top criminal appeals court on Thursday lifted an injunction delaying the execution of Robert Roberson, set to be the first U.S. execution for murder linked to shaken baby syndrome. This decision followed hours after a Travis County district judge initially halted the process.

Roberson's legal team, alongside bipartisan state lawmakers, are now expected to appeal to the Texas Supreme Court. Despite a plea to the U.S. Supreme Court being denied, there remains uncertainty about whether the execution, slated for 6 p.m., will proceed.

Roberson was convicted for the 2002 death of his daughter, with prosecution citing evidence of brain trauma. Questions surrounding his conviction linger, as his defense argues flawed medical theories led to his conviction. The case continues to stir debate among legal and public spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)