Left Menu

Texas Court Lifts Stay on Shaken Baby Syndrome Execution

The Texas Court has lifted an injunction delaying the execution of Robert Roberson, the first person to be executed in the U.S. for murder related to shaken baby syndrome. Despite appeals and controversies surrounding his conviction, the execution could proceed as scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 07:54 IST
Texas Court Lifts Stay on Shaken Baby Syndrome Execution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Texas' top criminal appeals court on Thursday lifted an injunction delaying the execution of Robert Roberson, set to be the first U.S. execution for murder linked to shaken baby syndrome. This decision followed hours after a Travis County district judge initially halted the process.

Roberson's legal team, alongside bipartisan state lawmakers, are now expected to appeal to the Texas Supreme Court. Despite a plea to the U.S. Supreme Court being denied, there remains uncertainty about whether the execution, slated for 6 p.m., will proceed.

Roberson was convicted for the 2002 death of his daughter, with prosecution citing evidence of brain trauma. Questions surrounding his conviction linger, as his defense argues flawed medical theories led to his conviction. The case continues to stir debate among legal and public spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024