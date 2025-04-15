The Life and Legacy of George Foreman: Boxing Legend and Beloved Pastor

George Foreman was honored in Houston on Monday for his remarkable career in boxing and his profound influence as a pastor and philanthropist. Friends and family gathered at the Wortham Theater Center to celebrate his life, sharing stories of his love for God, family, horses, and cheeseburgers.

Notable speakers, including former Texas Southern University president James Douglas and Foreman's son, highlighted his unwavering faith and generosity, recounting anecdotes about his successful boxing career, ministry, and business ventures. Foreman was also remembered for creating a food bank and donating millions to cancer patients.

As a two-time heavyweight champion and later a businessman, Foreman was widely admired. His entrepreneurial spirit was evident in the success of the George Foreman Grill. Foreman passed away at 76, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith, and charitable work.

