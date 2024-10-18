Kim Jong Un Declares South Korea a Hostile Nation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a stark position against South Korea, now describing it as a 'hostile nation'. This declaration was made public on Friday by state media agency KCNA, which released photos of Kim and military personnel scrutinizing a map marked 'Seoul'.

This development follows North Korea's recent constitutional amendment, designating South Korea a 'hostile state' and eliminating reunification as a national goal. Kim has become increasingly critical of South Korea's alliance with Washington, accusing them of aiming for his regime's downfall.

In response, Seoul has issued warnings that such aggressive postures may have dire consequences for North Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea is set to commence large-scale military exercises named 'Hoguk' on Sunday, aimed at boosting defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)