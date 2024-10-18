Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Declares South Korea a Hostile Nation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has labeled South Korea as a 'hostile state', reflecting a significant shift in diplomatic relations. This designation follows North Korea's constitutional amendment and Kim's criticism of South Korea's ties with the U.S. The tensions coincide with South Korea's upcoming military exercises.

Updated: 18-10-2024 09:05 IST
Kim Jong Un Declares South Korea a Hostile Nation
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a stark position against South Korea, now describing it as a 'hostile nation'. This declaration was made public on Friday by state media agency KCNA, which released photos of Kim and military personnel scrutinizing a map marked 'Seoul'.

This development follows North Korea's recent constitutional amendment, designating South Korea a 'hostile state' and eliminating reunification as a national goal. Kim has become increasingly critical of South Korea's alliance with Washington, accusing them of aiming for his regime's downfall.

In response, Seoul has issued warnings that such aggressive postures may have dire consequences for North Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea is set to commence large-scale military exercises named 'Hoguk' on Sunday, aimed at boosting defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

