Maharashtra’s Roadmap to $1 Trillion: A Vision for Economic Prosperity

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled an ambitious plan for Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029, emphasizing technological and infrastructure developments as key drivers.

Speaking at the CII Young Indians event, Fadnavis highlighted the role of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and the Vadhavan port in economic progression.

The state prioritizes sustainable development, foreign investment, and balanced regional growth beyond metropolitan areas to achieve its economic goals.

