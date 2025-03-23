Left Menu

Maharashtra’s Roadmap to $1 Trillion: A Vision for Economic Prosperity

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined Maharashtra's roadmap to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029, emphasizing infrastructure development, technological advancements, and industry growth. Key projects like the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and the Vadhavan port will catalyze economic progress, while sustainable and industrial development remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:18 IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled an ambitious plan for Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029, emphasizing technological and infrastructure developments as key drivers.

Speaking at the CII Young Indians event, Fadnavis highlighted the role of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and the Vadhavan port in economic progression.

The state prioritizes sustainable development, foreign investment, and balanced regional growth beyond metropolitan areas to achieve its economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

