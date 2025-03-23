Maharashtra’s Roadmap to $1 Trillion: A Vision for Economic Prosperity
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined Maharashtra's roadmap to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029, emphasizing infrastructure development, technological advancements, and industry growth. Key projects like the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and the Vadhavan port will catalyze economic progress, while sustainable and industrial development remains a priority.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled an ambitious plan for Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029, emphasizing technological and infrastructure developments as key drivers.
Speaking at the CII Young Indians event, Fadnavis highlighted the role of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and the Vadhavan port in economic progression.
The state prioritizes sustainable development, foreign investment, and balanced regional growth beyond metropolitan areas to achieve its economic goals.
