Left Menu

South Korea's Call to End North Korea-Russia Military Cooperation

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, has urged an end to military ties between North Korea and Russia, suggesting these actions should not receive any rewards. He emphasizes the importance of adhering to UN sanctions to counter North Korean provocations and advocates for its complete denuclearization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-03-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 07:53 IST
South Korea's Call to End North Korea-Russia Military Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a strong diplomatic move, South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, has called for the cessation of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Cho stressed that the two nations must not benefit from any actions contributing to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Furthermore, Cho highlighted the critical role of South Korea, Japan, and China in diligently implementing United Nations sanctions against North Korea. He reiterated the necessity for collaborative efforts to prevent further provocations from Pyongyang and to work towards North Korea's full denuclearization.

The discussion took place during trilateral talks with Chinese and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo, marking the first such summit since 2023, underscoring the regional diplomatic efforts to deal with North Korean threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025