South Korea's Call to End North Korea-Russia Military Cooperation

In a strong diplomatic move, South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, has called for the cessation of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Cho stressed that the two nations must not benefit from any actions contributing to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Furthermore, Cho highlighted the critical role of South Korea, Japan, and China in diligently implementing United Nations sanctions against North Korea. He reiterated the necessity for collaborative efforts to prevent further provocations from Pyongyang and to work towards North Korea's full denuclearization.

The discussion took place during trilateral talks with Chinese and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo, marking the first such summit since 2023, underscoring the regional diplomatic efforts to deal with North Korean threats.

