Kim Jong Un's Hostile Declaration: North Korea Amends Constitution Against South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has intensified hostilities towards South Korea, now officially labeling it a "hostile state" in the constitution, as state media KCNA reports. Diplomatic tensions escalate further with accusations of South Korea's collusion with the U.S., while Kim emphasizes strengthening nuclear deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:04 IST
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has officially designated South Korea as a "hostile state" in the country's constitution, as reported by state media KCNA. Photographs released show Kim with senior military officials, examining a map labeled "Seoul," symbolizing heightened tensions.

In recent comments, Kim has accused South Korea of aligning with Washington to undermine North Korea's regime. The dictator's critical remarks coincide with his country's deliberate sabotage of road and rail links to the south, signaling a definitive severance of ties described by Kim as the "end of the evil relationship with Seoul," according to KCNA reports.

South Korea issued a stern warning, asserting that any threat to its citizens' safety will lead to the collapse of the North Korean regime. Amid these developments, Kim's visit to the 2nd Corps headquarters underscored the necessity of bolstering North Korea's nuclear deterrence, against a backdrop of evolving U.S.-South Korea military relations.

