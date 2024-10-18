Delhi High Court Considers Former WFI Chief's Plea for Early Hearing in Sexual Harassment Case
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the city police and wrestlers on a plea by former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh asking for an early hearing to quash an FIR filed against him. The high court issued notices and scheduled the hearing for December 16.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the city police and several wrestlers in response to a plea from former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Singh seeks an expedited hearing to quash the FIR filed against him in a sexual harassment case brought by multiple female wrestlers.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri requested responses from both parties and scheduled a hearing for December 16. Singh, represented by advocate Rajiv Mohan, argues that the ongoing trial court proceedings could prejudice his case due to the upcoming examination of most witnesses before the January 2025 hearing date.
Singh, a former BJP MP, maintains his innocence, claiming biased investigation and lack of substantial evidence. He also challenges the charges of criminal intimidation against former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, arguing the trial infringes on principles of natural justice.
