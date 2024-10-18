UN Expert Calls for Stronger Integration of Anti-Trafficking Measures into Women, Peace, and Security Agenda

Nearly 25 years after the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, limited progress has been made in integrating measures to combat trafficking in persons within the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda, a UN expert warned today. Siobhán Mullally, the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, emphasized the need for a stronger focus on addressing gender-specific vulnerabilities and ensuring human rights protections for trafficked persons.

"Gender shapes the experience of conflict, insecurity, and injustice for all," Mullally said, highlighting how deeply entrenched gender inequalities impact women, girls, men, boys, and individuals of diverse gender identities in conflict zones. “Achieving gender equality requires transforming gendered power structures and recognizing the indivisibility of rights—economic, social, cultural, civil, and political,” she added.

In her report to the UN General Assembly, Mullally called for specific measures to address the gendered impact of trafficking as part of the WPS agenda. Her recommendations included enhancing prevention, improving accountability, and prioritizing the human rights of trafficked persons. Mullally also stressed the need for reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence for survivors of trafficking.

Current Gaps in Addressing Trafficking Risks

While there has been increased recognition of sexual exploitation and sexual slavery as forms of conflict-related sexual violence, Mullally pointed out that other forms of trafficking—such as forced labour, forced marriage, and domestic servitude—remain under-addressed. This gap results in significant failures in identifying, assisting, and protecting victims, as well as shortcomings in preventing trafficking.

Additionally, Mullally's report highlighted the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls with disabilities, noting that the WPS agenda and peacebuilding efforts often overlook their specific vulnerabilities. Persons with disabilities, particularly in conflict situations, face increased risks of exploitation and abuse but are rarely centred in the design of protection measures.

Intersectionality: Racism and Trafficking

Mullally also raised concerns about the intersection of racism and trafficking, noting that racial discrimination exacerbates trafficking risks and limits the effectiveness of prevention and protection efforts. She explained that racialized minorities, including indigenous peoples, persons of African descent, and other marginalized communities, often face higher risks of being trafficked for various forms of exploitation, especially in conflict and post-conflict settings.

"Discrimination against these groups intersects with gender inequality," Mullally said, "making them more vulnerable to trafficking by armed groups, criminal organizations, and community networks."

Need for Comprehensive Action

Mullally urged the international community to fully implement all aspects of the WPS agenda, with a particular focus on ensuring that those most affected by conflict-related trafficking have a voice in designing and implementing peacebuilding and recovery programs. These programs, she emphasized, must ensure the protection of the economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights of trafficked persons, including guarantees of non-recurrence.

“It is critical now to act on all pillars of the WPS agenda,” Mullally said, stressing the need for the participation and leadership of survivors and those affected by trafficking in the design of these efforts. "These voices are key to ensuring that peacebuilding measures address the root causes of trafficking and provide comprehensive support for survivors' recovery and reintegration."

By strengthening the WPS agenda's approach to human trafficking, Mullally and other advocates hope to ensure a more effective, inclusive, and rights-based response to the challenges faced by women, girls, and marginalized communities in conflict zones worldwide.