Campus Chaos: Protests Erupt Over Alleged Rape in Punjab
In Pakistan's Punjab province, schools and universities closed after protests erupted over an alleged on-campus rape. Protests intensified following reports on social media, with significant clashes in various cities. Despite officials denying the incident, students demand justice. Additionally, political tensions rise with protests against constitutional amendments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:46 IST
Pakistan
- Pakistan
In a swift response to rising tensions, authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province closed all educational institutions to curb protests over an alleged rape on a college campus.
The incident, which sparked unrest across multiple cities, saw students clash with police, resulting in the death of a security guard and numerous arrests.
Although officials deny the rape allegations, protests continue as part of a larger political atmosphere ripe with dissent over potential constitutional amendments proposed by the ruling government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
