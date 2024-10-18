Campus Chaos: Protests Erupt Over Alleged Rape in Punjab

In a swift response to rising tensions, authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province closed all educational institutions to curb protests over an alleged rape on a college campus.

The incident, which sparked unrest across multiple cities, saw students clash with police, resulting in the death of a security guard and numerous arrests.

Although officials deny the rape allegations, protests continue as part of a larger political atmosphere ripe with dissent over potential constitutional amendments proposed by the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)