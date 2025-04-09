Breakthrough in Shocking 19-Year-Old's Gang-Rape Case: Multiple Arrests
In a horrifying case involving the gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 men, authorities have arrested nine individuals. The woman was drugged and taken to multiple locations over six days. Police are continuing to search for the remaining suspects while remaining in contact with the victim's family.
Authorities have apprehended nine men in connection with the alleged six-day-long gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 individuals. Senior police official, Vidush Saxena, confirmed the arrests and stated that efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects.
The ordeal began when the woman was allegedly drugged and transported to various hotels by the accused. Although she initially did not report the rape, her family lodged a complaint on April 6. The victim had encountered several men, including Raj Vishwakarma and Sameer, who are among those named in the complaint.
Investigations revealed a pattern of drug-induced sexual assaults at different locations. Law enforcement officials have registered cases against 12 identified and 11 unnamed suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are ongoing to provide justice and support to the survivor and her family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
