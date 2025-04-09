Left Menu

Breakthrough in Shocking 19-Year-Old's Gang-Rape Case: Multiple Arrests

In a horrifying case involving the gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 men, authorities have arrested nine individuals. The woman was drugged and taken to multiple locations over six days. Police are continuing to search for the remaining suspects while remaining in contact with the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:35 IST
Breakthrough in Shocking 19-Year-Old's Gang-Rape Case: Multiple Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended nine men in connection with the alleged six-day-long gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 individuals. Senior police official, Vidush Saxena, confirmed the arrests and stated that efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects.

The ordeal began when the woman was allegedly drugged and transported to various hotels by the accused. Although she initially did not report the rape, her family lodged a complaint on April 6. The victim had encountered several men, including Raj Vishwakarma and Sameer, who are among those named in the complaint.

Investigations revealed a pattern of drug-induced sexual assaults at different locations. Law enforcement officials have registered cases against 12 identified and 11 unnamed suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are ongoing to provide justice and support to the survivor and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025