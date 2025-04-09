Left Menu

Lightning Strikes School: Nine Students Injured in Jharkhand

A lightning strike hit a school in Jharkhand's Koderma district, injuring nine students. The school's infrastructure, including asbestos roofing and iron benches, might have contributed. Though the students are stable, an investigation is ongoing to verify compliance with safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:43 IST
Lightning Strikes School: Nine Students Injured in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine students were injured when a lightning strike hit a school building in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday afternoon, officials have reported.

The incident occurred in Lalkapani village at a private school located in the Markacho police station area while classes were in session, according to sources.

'Several parents, present on campus at the time, revealed that the school has an asbestos roof and iron furniture. These factors might have exacerbated the situation, leading girls to feel electric shock,' stated Markacho's Block Development Officer, Hulas Mahto.

'The injured students were promptly taken to the Community Health Centre where they are receiving treatment. Doctors have confirmed that the students are stable and not in any danger,' he added.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to assess whether the school's infrastructure meets safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025