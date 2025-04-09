Lightning Strikes School: Nine Students Injured in Jharkhand
A lightning strike hit a school in Jharkhand's Koderma district, injuring nine students. The school's infrastructure, including asbestos roofing and iron benches, might have contributed. Though the students are stable, an investigation is ongoing to verify compliance with safety regulations.
Nine students were injured when a lightning strike hit a school building in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday afternoon, officials have reported.
The incident occurred in Lalkapani village at a private school located in the Markacho police station area while classes were in session, according to sources.
'Several parents, present on campus at the time, revealed that the school has an asbestos roof and iron furniture. These factors might have exacerbated the situation, leading girls to feel electric shock,' stated Markacho's Block Development Officer, Hulas Mahto.
'The injured students were promptly taken to the Community Health Centre where they are receiving treatment. Doctors have confirmed that the students are stable and not in any danger,' he added.
Authorities are conducting an investigation to assess whether the school's infrastructure meets safety regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
