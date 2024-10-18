Tragedy Strikes: Woman Dies After Molestation Accusation Turns Violent
A 19-year-old woman from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has died after being set on fire by the son of a man she accused of molestation. The accused, Arjun Balai, was reportedly pressuring her to withdraw her complaint against his father and has now been charged with murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old woman from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has tragically succumbed to her injuries after being set ablaze by the son of a molestation suspect, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai, reported that the woman passed away at the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on late Thursday night.
Arjun Balai, aged 22, allegedly attacked the woman by dousing her in petrol and igniting her. The heinous act was motivated by her refusal to withdraw a molestation complaint against Balai's father, Mangilal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
