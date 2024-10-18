Tragedy Strikes: Woman Dies After Molestation Accusation Turns Violent

A 19-year-old woman from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has tragically succumbed to her injuries after being set ablaze by the son of a molestation suspect, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai, reported that the woman passed away at the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on late Thursday night.

Arjun Balai, aged 22, allegedly attacked the woman by dousing her in petrol and igniting her. The heinous act was motivated by her refusal to withdraw a molestation complaint against Balai's father, Mangilal.

(With inputs from agencies.)