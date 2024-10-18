Escalating Border Tensions: Clash Between Israel and Jordan

Tensions are escalating along the Israel-Jordan border, evidenced by an incident identified by the Israeli military involving 'a number of terrorists' crossing from Jordan. Two of these individuals were neutralized after they allegedly opened fire on Israeli forces, according to an IDF statement released Friday.

The incident prompted the dispatch of additional Israeli troops to the scene to secure the area and launch ground and air searches for another suspect believed to have escaped. This follows a significant attack on September 8, where a gunman from Jordan killed three Israeli civilians at the Allenby Bridge before being shot dead.

While Israel and Jordan maintain a peace treaty since 1994 and share security ties with extensive trade, anti-Israeli sentiment persists in Jordan. The recent border incidents highlight the region's volatility, further fueled by the ongoing conflict involving Hamas and Gaza since October 2023.

