Close Call: Radicalised Teen's Terror Plot Thwarted by Singapore Authorities

In a significant security operation, Singaporean authorities have arrested a 17-year-old who was planning a terror attack inspired by ISIS and recent global conflicts. The teenager, who self-radicalised online, intended to target non-Muslim males using a knife or scissors in a crowded public area.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) highlighted the severity of the threat, revealing that the plot was just weeks away from execution when the arrest took place. Minister K Shanmugam emphasized the proximity of the potential attack to school holidays, a time when the targeted location would be especially busy.

Authorities have been on alert since the resurgence of extremist propaganda online, which played a critical role in the youth's radicalisation. He had joined pro-ISIS groups and vowed allegiance to the group, planning to become a 'martyr'. The ISD underscores the ongoing vigilance required to counter such threats amid rising global tensions.

