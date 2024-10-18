Left Menu

Close Call: Radicalised Teen's Terror Plot Thwarted by Singapore Authorities

A 17-year-old in Singapore planned a terror attack influenced by ISIS and recent global tensions. Authorities detained him weeks before his intended attack on non-Muslim males during school holidays, using easily accessible weapons. The youth had radicalized through extremist online content and pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:25 IST
  • Singapore

In a significant security operation, Singaporean authorities have arrested a 17-year-old who was planning a terror attack inspired by ISIS and recent global conflicts. The teenager, who self-radicalised online, intended to target non-Muslim males using a knife or scissors in a crowded public area.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) highlighted the severity of the threat, revealing that the plot was just weeks away from execution when the arrest took place. Minister K Shanmugam emphasized the proximity of the potential attack to school holidays, a time when the targeted location would be especially busy.

Authorities have been on alert since the resurgence of extremist propaganda online, which played a critical role in the youth's radicalisation. He had joined pro-ISIS groups and vowed allegiance to the group, planning to become a 'martyr'. The ISD underscores the ongoing vigilance required to counter such threats amid rising global tensions.

