Penny the Police Dog Cracks Rs 1.07 Crore Theft Case

A police dog named Penny helped solve a theft case in Gujarat, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in stealing Rs 1.07 crore. The culprits, Budha and Vikram Solanki, were caught after the stolen amount was traced back to their residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:36 IST
  • India

A remarkable theft case involving Rs 1.07 crore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district was cracked with the help of Penny, a diligent police dog, authorities revealed on Friday.

The theft occurred on October 12, when a farmer's house was broken into. With Penny's assistance, police quickly apprehended two suspects, Budha Solanki and Vikram Solanki, from Saragvala village in Dholka taluka.

The accused were lined up in a place, and Penny's keen instincts led officers to Budha, from whom a significant part of the stolen money was retrieved. The rest was found at Vikram's house, implicating both in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

