Penny the Police Dog Cracks Rs 1.07 Crore Theft Case

A remarkable theft case involving Rs 1.07 crore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district was cracked with the help of Penny, a diligent police dog, authorities revealed on Friday.

The theft occurred on October 12, when a farmer's house was broken into. With Penny's assistance, police quickly apprehended two suspects, Budha Solanki and Vikram Solanki, from Saragvala village in Dholka taluka.

The accused were lined up in a place, and Penny's keen instincts led officers to Budha, from whom a significant part of the stolen money was retrieved. The rest was found at Vikram's house, implicating both in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)