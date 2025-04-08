Left Menu

Congress Aims for Revival at Historic 84th National Convention in Ahmedabad

Senior Congress leaders gathered in Ahmedabad for the 84th National Convention, aiming to revive the party with new energy. While Congress emphasizes its secular stance, the BJP criticizes the gathering. The convention marks a significant return to Gujarat after 64 years and promises impactful outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:46 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress is set to host its 84th National Convention in Ahmedabad, marking a significant return to Gujarat after 64 years. Among the party's senior leaders arriving for the event are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, as they unite to steer the party towards rejuvenation and a renewed direction.

Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde emphasized the party's commitment to secularism, stating that the Congress does not operate on the basis of caste or religion. Meanwhile, Pawan Khera expressed optimism about the convention, declaring that both the event and its outcomes would be 'historic' as the Congress seeks to combat the prevailing atmosphere of despair in the country.

Despite the positive outlook from Congress members, the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed criticism of the gathering. BJP leader CR Kesavan questioned the Congress's motives, accusing them of failing their historical ideals. The convention, held alongside the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront, will be attended by several top Congress figures including Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

