Congress Aims for Revival at Historic 84th National Convention in Ahmedabad

The Indian National Congress is set to host its 84th National Convention in Ahmedabad, marking a significant return to Gujarat after 64 years. Among the party's senior leaders arriving for the event are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, as they unite to steer the party towards rejuvenation and a renewed direction.

Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde emphasized the party's commitment to secularism, stating that the Congress does not operate on the basis of caste or religion. Meanwhile, Pawan Khera expressed optimism about the convention, declaring that both the event and its outcomes would be 'historic' as the Congress seeks to combat the prevailing atmosphere of despair in the country.

Despite the positive outlook from Congress members, the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed criticism of the gathering. BJP leader CR Kesavan questioned the Congress's motives, accusing them of failing their historical ideals. The convention, held alongside the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront, will be attended by several top Congress figures including Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

