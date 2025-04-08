Congress Targets Grassroots Rejuvenation at AICC Ahmedabad Meet
The AICC meeting in Ahmedabad, led by Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, aims to enhance the party's grassroots strength. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar emphasized organizational growth. Meanwhile, Congress criticized BJP for diverting focus from key issues. The event marks the return of the AICC to Gujarat after 64 years.
- Country:
- India
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad stands as a crucial gathering to fortify the party's grassroots network. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted the event's focus on organizational strength at foundational levels.
As ministers gathered, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi underscored the importance of collective effort to rejuvenate party structures. The session is pivotal, Shivakumar noted, addressing the need for unity among party workers and district leadership.
In a broader political context, Kharge accused the BJP of manipulating nation's priorities through divisive tactics, while welcoming BJP's protest against price hikes as an awakening call for the party on public opinion. The convention marks a historical return to Gujarat after six decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Disrupted Rails: Bullet Train Project Mishap Causes Train Cancellations in Ahmedabad
Rahul Gandhi Warns of RSS Influence Over Education
Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Over Indian Education System
Bullet Train Project Mishap Disrupts Railway Services in Ahmedabad
High Court Grants Centre More Time in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case